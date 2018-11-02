Crexendo (CXDO) vs. Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Head to Head Analysis

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -1.87% 0.40% 0.16% Streamline Health Solutions -8.53% -20.43% -5.65%

This table compares Crexendo and Streamline Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $10.38 million 2.38 -$1.02 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $24.34 million 0.74 -$3.09 million ($0.16) -5.63

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Streamline Health Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 77.2% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc., a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. This segment offers hardware and software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting, telecom installation, and professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

