Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRST. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.72) target price (down from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, August 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price (down from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 442 ($5.78).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 367.20 ($4.80) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 466.81 ($6.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

In other news, insider Stephen Stone acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £454,500 ($593,884.75).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

