Credit Suisse Group Lowers Playtech (PTEC) Price Target to GBX 520

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Playtech to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Playtech from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 850.50 ($11.11).

Shares of LON:PTEC opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Tuesday. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were issued a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

