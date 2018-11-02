Credit Suisse Group Lowers Honeywell International (HON) Price Target to $158.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a $153.70 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a $153.70 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a $153.70 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.90.

HON stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.47. 2,565,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

