Credit Suisse Group Lowers Elevate Credit (ELVT) Price Target to $8.00

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,061. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $201.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 558,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $2,156,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,564. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 96.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products.

