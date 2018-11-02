Credit Suisse Group Downgrades First Majestic Silver (AG) to Hold

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 120,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.20. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,913,609 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,461,000 after buying an additional 3,471,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 516,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 283,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,461,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 123,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,767 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.