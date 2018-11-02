Credit Suisse Group Cuts National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Price Target to $38.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $42.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.32.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.35. 1,273,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,755. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,734 shares of company stock worth $939,945 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 29.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 123,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

