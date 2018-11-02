Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siltronic (WAF) a €106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAF. Citigroup set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.00 ($140.70).

FRA:WAF opened at €83.64 ($97.26) on Monday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

