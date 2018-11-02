Creative Planning Has $1.52 Million Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 214.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 109.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 111.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

NYSE NRZ opened at $17.13 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $262.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

