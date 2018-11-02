Creative Planning Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 319.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 225,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,526,000 after buying an additional 171,832 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $266.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total value of $2,953,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,238,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.30.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

