Craig Hallum Trims Internap (INAP) Target Price to $16.00

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 142.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Internap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Internap in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 39,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60. The company has a market cap of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.26. Internap has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,471.65% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Internap will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Internap during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Internap during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Internap by 1,220.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Internap during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Internap during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

