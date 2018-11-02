Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on RumbleON (RMBL)

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMBL. Maxim Group cut RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS RMBL opened at $6.71 on Friday. RumbleON has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

