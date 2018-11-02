Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) and China New Borun (BORN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) and China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of China New Borun shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and China New Borun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance $207.46 million 1.69 $9.52 million $0.14 129.14 China New Borun $327.64 million 0.08 $27.04 million N/A N/A

China New Borun has higher revenue and earnings than Craft Brew Alliance.

Volatility & Risk

Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China New Borun has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Craft Brew Alliance and China New Borun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance 0 3 1 0 2.25 China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Craft Brew Alliance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Craft Brew Alliance is more favorable than China New Borun.

Profitability

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and China New Borun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance 6.62% 5.61% 3.62% China New Borun N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Craft Brew Alliance beats China New Borun on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs, as well as sells apparel and other merchandise at these pubs. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About China New Borun

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation is a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

