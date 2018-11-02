Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Covanta worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,354,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,926,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,772 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 479,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 155,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 132,621 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Covanta from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,025 shares in the company, valued at $736,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVA opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.77. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.75 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.27%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.