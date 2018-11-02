Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $105,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $103,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 632.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total transaction of $707,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $229.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

