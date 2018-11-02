Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of CCT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 778,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Corporate Capital Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Corporate Capital Trust had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Capital Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In related news, COO Ryan Wilson acquired 2,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 7,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $122,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corporate Capital Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 706,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 84.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 148.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 303,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc is a business development company co- sponsored by CNL Fund Advisors Company and KKR Asset Management, LLC. It specializes in senior debt and subordinated debt investments in medium and large sized mature companies. The fund does not invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans.

