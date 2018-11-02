Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 42,977 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the second quarter worth $832,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the second quarter worth $241,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 24.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after buying an additional 194,352 shares in the last quarter.

NFJ opened at $12.18 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

