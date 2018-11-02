Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,314 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals (XPH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPH. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals by 1,636.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000.

Shares of XPH opened at $44.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

