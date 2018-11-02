Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,870 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,751,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 148,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,890,000.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $28.35.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

