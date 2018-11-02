Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will earn $8.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2021 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 85,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

