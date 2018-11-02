Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Issues Earnings Results

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

Shares of NYSE CORR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,896. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.