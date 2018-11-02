CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s (CTK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 7th

CooTek (Cayman)’s (NYSE:CTK) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 7th. CooTek (Cayman) had issued 4,350,000 shares in its public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $52,200,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During CooTek (Cayman)’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CooTek (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTK opened at $7.20 on Friday. CooTek has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

