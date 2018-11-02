Cool (AWSM) versus VOXX International (VOXX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) and VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cool and VOXX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $23.39 million 0.63 -$4.67 million N/A N/A VOXX International $507.09 million 0.26 $35.30 million $0.03 179.00

VOXX International has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of VOXX International shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Cool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of VOXX International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and VOXX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool -31.85% -160.62% -40.81% VOXX International -0.11% 2.48% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cool and VOXX International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A VOXX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cool has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOXX International has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOXX International beats Cool on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. The company's Premium Audio segment provides home theater systems, high-end loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/iPad and computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices. Its Consumer Accessories segment offers remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; karaoke products; action cameras; iris identification and biometric security related products; personal sound amplifiers; infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; smart-home security and safety products; infant and nursery products; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company sells its products to mass merchants, regional chain stores, e-commerce platforms, department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, power retailers, independent 12-volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, automotive and vehicle manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the United States military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, cell phone carriers, the public safety sector, private security providers, and original equipment manufacturers primarily under the Audiovox brand. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

