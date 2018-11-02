Control4 (CTRL) Shares Down 16.9%

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) shares fell 16.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $23.92. 2,390,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 449,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Control4 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Control4 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Control4 had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $260,495.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joshua D. Ellis sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $26,620.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,737,001. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Control4 by 1,687.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 363,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Control4 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,760,000 after acquiring an additional 294,268 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Control4 by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 855,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 255,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Control4 by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,699 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Control4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRL)

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

