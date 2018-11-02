Contrasting Virtra (VTSI) & Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ)

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtra and Galaxy Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtra currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.45%. Given Virtra’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virtra is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Volatility and Risk

Virtra has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtra and Galaxy Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtra $15.65 million 2.34 $2.05 million N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $14.86 million 3.25 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Virtra has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Virtra and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtra 14.42% N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming -0.92% -2.70% -0.80%

Summary

Virtra beats Galaxy Gaming on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the High Card Flush, Three Card Poker, and Texas Shootout. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship, and Internet gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to cruise ships and Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

