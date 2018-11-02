Contrasting Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) and Travelzoo (TZOO)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $24.34 million 0.81 -$3.09 million ($0.16) -6.13 Travelzoo $106.52 million 1.02 $3.53 million N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -8.53% -20.43% -5.65% Travelzoo 3.39% 20.71% 7.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Streamline Health Solutions and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Travelzoo beats Streamline Health Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. It also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

