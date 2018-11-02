Contrasting Speed Commerce (SPDC) and Tech Data (TECD)

Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) and Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Tech Data shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Speed Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tech Data shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Speed Commerce and Tech Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tech Data $36.78 billion 0.08 $116.64 million $9.11 8.14

Tech Data has higher revenue and earnings than Speed Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Speed Commerce and Tech Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speed Commerce N/A N/A N/A Tech Data 0.39% 12.67% 3.07%

Volatility and Risk

Speed Commerce has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tech Data has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Speed Commerce and Tech Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speed Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Tech Data 1 2 4 0 2.43

Tech Data has a consensus target price of $101.17, indicating a potential upside of 36.44%. Given Tech Data’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tech Data is more favorable than Speed Commerce.

Summary

Tech Data beats Speed Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc. in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions. The company serves value-added resellers, direct marketers, retailers, and corporate resellers. Tech Data Corporation sells its products to customers in approximately 100 countries in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

