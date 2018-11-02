Contrasting Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) & Replimune Group (REPL)

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Spark Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spark Therapeutics and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 2 8 11 0 2.43 Replimune Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $70.90, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 101.72%. Given Replimune Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $12.07 million 146.73 -$253.48 million ($7.63) -6.18 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$19.70 million N/A N/A

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -185.46% -17.33% -13.83% Replimune Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Replimune Group beats Spark Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of CLN2 disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

