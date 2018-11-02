Contrasting Quality Systems (QSII) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Quality Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quality Systems and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quality Systems 4 3 2 0 1.78 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 0 2 9 0 2.82

Quality Systems currently has a consensus price target of $19.44, suggesting a potential downside of 13.00%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.21, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Quality Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quality Systems and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quality Systems $531.02 million 2.70 $2.42 million $0.57 39.21 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.81 billion 1.16 -$152.60 million $0.47 25.62

Quality Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quality Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quality Systems and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quality Systems 0.22% 10.69% 6.81% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 0.10% 8.26% 2.24%

Risk & Volatility

Quality Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Quality Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Quality Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quality Systems beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health Solutions and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. The company serves multi-specialty and small single specialty practices, including physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. Quality Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The company's Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company's Netsmart segment operates in and provides software and technology solutions to the health and human services, and post-acute sectors of health care. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.