Contrasting Eurocash (EUSHF) & Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC)

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eurocash and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1 3 2 0 2.17

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.56%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Eurocash.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurocash and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $769.03 million 0.51 $6.89 million $0.31 56.03

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.42% 5.37% 2.48%

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Eurocash on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets and grocery stores; and kiosks and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,171 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 8,531 abc network grocery stores; and 4,905 managed stores. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of September 25, 2018, it operated 148 stores in 19 states. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

