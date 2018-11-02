Contrasting Boston Beer (SAM) and China New Borun (BORN)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) and China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Beer has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China New Borun has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boston Beer and China New Borun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Beer 1 11 1 0 2.00 China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Beer presently has a consensus target price of $257.42, indicating a potential downside of 14.01%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than China New Borun.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Beer and China New Borun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Beer $862.99 million 4.08 $99.04 million $6.01 49.81 China New Borun $327.64 million 0.08 $27.04 million N/A N/A

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Beer and China New Borun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Beer 10.17% 18.00% 13.08% China New Borun N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of China New Borun shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Boston Beer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boston Beer beats China New Borun on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 350 wholesalers that in turn sell to retailers, such as pubs, restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, package stores, stadiums, and other retail outlets in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation is a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

