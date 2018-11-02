Continental Resources (CLR) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 149.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $445,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

