Context Partners Fund L.P. Invests $2.56 Million in MTech Acquisition Corp (MTECU) Stock

Context Partners Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in MTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTECU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. MTech Acquisition makes up about 1.5% of Context Partners Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
NASDAQ MTECU opened at $11.40 on Friday. MTech Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
MTech Acquisition Company Profile
