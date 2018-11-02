Context Partners Fund L.P. Invests $2.56 Million in MTech Acquisition Corp (MTECU) Stock

Context Partners Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in MTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MTECU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. MTech Acquisition makes up about 1.5% of Context Partners Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

NASDAQ MTECU opened at $11.40 on Friday. MTech Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

MTech Acquisition Company Profile

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose the effect of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on companies ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector focus that includes compliance, business intelligence, brand development and media.

