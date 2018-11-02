Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Stake Lowered by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,679 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Cann dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.96.

In other news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $30,534,640.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,943,677.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

