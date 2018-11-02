CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Specifically, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $310,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 160,908 shares of company stock worth $2,941,373 in the last quarter.

CCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 32,465.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

