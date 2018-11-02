CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCR. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
NYSE:CCR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 51,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,216. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.42.
In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $108,465.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 160,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,373.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 32,465.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.
About CONSOL Coal Resources
CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Featured Story: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.