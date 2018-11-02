CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCR. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Coal Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE:CCR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 51,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,216. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.42.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $108,465.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 160,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,373.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 32,465.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

