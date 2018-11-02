Concho Resources Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.86 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXO. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $143.65 on Thursday. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $123.63 and a 1 year high of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 85.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

