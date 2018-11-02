Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $356.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.13. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

