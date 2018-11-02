Compound Coin (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Compound Coin (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound Coin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Compound Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. Compound Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $516.00 worth of Compound Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Coin Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound Coin’s total supply is 16,661,858,321 coins. Compound Coin’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Compound Coin is compound-coin.cc

Buying and Selling Compound Coin

Compound Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

