Compass Minerals International (CMP) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.78. 22,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.