Compass Diversified (CODI) Shares Down 5.2%

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 522,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 165,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $429.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.