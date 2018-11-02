Compass Diversified (CODI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.45

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 21035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $950.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $429.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 234,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $1,889,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

