Compass Capital Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 907.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 152,285 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 503,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 671,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

