Comparing Stereotaxis (STXS) & NxStage Medical (NXTM)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of NxStage Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of NxStage Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stereotaxis and NxStage Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -20.13% -8.59% 5.98% NxStage Medical -3.67% -7.02% -4.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stereotaxis and NxStage Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A NxStage Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

NxStage Medical has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given NxStage Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NxStage Medical is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Risk and Volatility

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NxStage Medical has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stereotaxis and NxStage Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $31.14 million 2.20 -$5.88 million N/A N/A NxStage Medical $393.94 million 4.75 -$14.47 million ($0.22) -129.77

Stereotaxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NxStage Medical.

Summary

NxStage Medical beats Stereotaxis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment sells blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. As of February 3, 2018, it had 21 centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales to dialysis clinics and hospitals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as through distributors in Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

