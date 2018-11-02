Comparing FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) & Its Peers

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ: FRSX) is one of 193 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FORESIGHT AUTON/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors 1478 7017 13279 618 2.58

FORESIGHT AUTON/S currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.03%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -23.07% -19.56% FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors -3.76% -35.92% -0.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -$15.94 million -30.50 FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors $1.77 billion $189.93 million -4.49

FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S. FORESIGHT AUTON/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s competitors have a beta of -19.53, meaning that their average stock price is 2,053% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FORESIGHT AUTON/S competitors beat FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

