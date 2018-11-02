Comparing Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) and Newater Technology (NEWA)

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Newater Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $16.13 million 15.33 $8.91 million N/A N/A Newater Technology $25.34 million 3.89 $2.59 million N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newater Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diversified Royalty and Newater Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Newater Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Newater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty 48.85% 6.13% 4.05% Newater Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Newater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diversified Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Newater Technology does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Royalty has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newater Technology has a beta of -4.74, suggesting that its share price is 574% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Newater Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquision of top-line royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Sutton, Mr. Lube, and AIR MILES. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc. is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater. The DTRO membrane and DTNF membrane is used to treat and recycle wastewater. The Company also supplies hardware and engineered systems necessary to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products. The Company provides engineering support and installation, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions to filter wastewater into clean water. The company provides services to chemical and energy industries. The Company also offers traditional wastewater treatment solutions, such as activated carbon and resins.

