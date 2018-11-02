Comparing CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (CARCY) and Smith-Midland (SMID)

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CARCY) and Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Smith-Midland shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CHINA RESOURCES/ADR and Smith-Midland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURCES/ADR N/A N/A N/A Smith-Midland 3.42% 6.31% 3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CHINA RESOURCES/ADR and Smith-Midland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURCES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith-Midland has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Smith-Midland does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHINA RESOURCES/ADR and Smith-Midland’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURCES/ADR $3.84 billion 1.91 $464.02 million N/A N/A Smith-Midland $41.72 million 0.91 $2.68 million N/A N/A

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Smith-Midland.

Summary

Smith-Midland beats CHINA RESOURCES/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA RESOURCES/ADR

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. It offers Portland, ordinary Portland, composite Portland, and slag Portland cement under the Runfeng brand name. The company's products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, hydroelectric and nuclear power stations, as well as high-rise buildings, and suburban and rural area development. It trades in cement, fly ash, construction materials, and mortars; provides environmental protection engineering, and concrete testing and consultancy services; and holds properties The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Cement) Limited.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. It also provides Easi-Set J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic for construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in communications operations, government applications, utilities installations, and commercial and industrial locations. In addition, it offers Easi-Set utility vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels to absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. Further, the company licenses its proprietary products and non-proprietary products in the United States, Canada, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Trinidad, Spain, and Chile. It markets its products through in-house sales force, independent sales representatives, and direct mail to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as the construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, and airports; municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

