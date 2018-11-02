Comparing China Lending (CLDC) & PHH (PHH)

China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) and PHH (NYSE:PHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Lending and PHH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Lending 0 0 0 0 N/A PHH 0 1 0 0 2.00

PHH has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given PHH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHH is more favorable than China Lending.

Profitability

This table compares China Lending and PHH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending N/A N/A N/A PHH -53.65% -32.20% -9.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Lending and PHH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending $16.53 million 1.41 -$54.78 million N/A N/A PHH $456.00 million 0.79 -$217.00 million N/A N/A

China Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PHH.

Volatility & Risk

China Lending has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHH has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of PHH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of China Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of PHH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

China Lending Company Profile

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services. It serves customers in commerce and service, energy and mining, real estate, agriculture and husbandry, supply chain financing, manufacturing, consumer credit, and other industries. China Lending Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Urumqi, the People's Republic of China.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

