Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 93,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in American International Group by 92.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 579,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

