Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $16.43 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the period. MasTec comprises about 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in MasTec by 79.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in MasTec by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $241,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

